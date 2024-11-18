Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, attends a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam, Corona California. During the meeting, attendees discussed the divisions' approach to coaching, training and mentoring USACE personnel to lead, manage and deliver critical infrastructure projects. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)