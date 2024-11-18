Senior Executive Board attendees take a tour Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. The group also toured Lower Norco Bluffs. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8761683
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-IT851-1038
|Resolution:
|5229x3486
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|CORONA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam
No keywords found.