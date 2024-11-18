Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific and Southwestern Division members attend a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. The board met with local representatives from Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to sync on projects regarding the Santa Ana River Mainstem, or SARM. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)