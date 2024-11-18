U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific and Southwestern Division members attend a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. The board met with local representatives from Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to sync on projects regarding the Santa Ana River Mainstem, or SARM. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8761684
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-IT851-1024
|Resolution:
|5060x3373
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|CORONA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam
No keywords found.