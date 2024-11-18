Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam [Image 4 of 5]

    Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

    CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific and Southwestern Division members attend a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. The board met with local representatives from Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to sync on projects regarding the Santa Ana River Mainstem, or SARM. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8761684
    VIRIN: 241106-A-IT851-1024
    Resolution: 5060x3373
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: CORONA, CALIFORNIA, US
    USACE Los Angeles
    US Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles
    USACE LA
    US Army Corps of Engineers LA

