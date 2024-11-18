Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

Photo By Areca Wilson | George Sunny, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District project manager,...... read more read more Photo By Areca Wilson | George Sunny, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District project manager, provides a briefing during a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona, California. Sunny provided an update on ongoing activities at Whittier Narrows Dam in South El Monte, California. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CORONA, Calif. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific and Southwestern divisions came together for a Senior Executive Board meeting Nov. 6 at Prado Dam.



The purpose of the meeting was to align the divisions on key topics related to training and ongoing projects, and fostering collaboration to ensure the successful delivery of critical infrastructure projects.



"Coming to these, they provide us a great opportunity to achieve alignment on problems, which is why we're here," said Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander. "If there's something that we can help with, we want to do that. So, please don't suffer in silence. Let us know how we can help to keep moving things along the line."



First, the meeting attendees discussed the divisions' approach to coaching, training and mentoring USACE personnel to lead, manage and deliver critical infrastructure projects.



They then reviewed ongoing activities at Whittier Narrows Dam in South El Monte, California. As the most urban dam in USACE's portfolio, it presents unique challenges, such as utility relocations and environmental coordination, underscoring the complexity and importance of the project.



"People who are around the area want their gas, their electricity, water, things along those lines. That means that utility relocations are a critical component of all of the work that we're doing," said George Sunny, USACE LA District project manager. "Like many projects in California, we have a lot of environmental coordination that we need to do; we recently had success with getting water quality certification and a biological opinion, both of which are needed to advance construction when we get to that point."



Finally, the board met with local representatives from Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties to sync on projects regarding the Santa Ana River Mainstem, or SARM. USACE subject-matter experts provided information on several topics, including contracts, environmental assessments, timelines, real estate actions, utility relocations, active constructions and project turnover.



After the meeting, The LA District offered those interested the chance to tour Prado Dam and nearby Lower Norco Bluffs.