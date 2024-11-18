Corps hosts Senior Executive Board at Prado Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rich Byrd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division director of regional business, attends a Senior Executive Board Nov. 6 at Prado Dam in Corona California. The purpose of the meeting was to align the divisions on key topics related to training and ongoing projects, and fostering collaboration to ensure the successful delivery of critical infrastructure projects. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)