Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Darryl Scarver, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander’s action group director, poses with retired Col. Leon Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war, after a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis reflected on his harrowing experience at the infamous Hanoi Hilton, emphasizing the resilience, teamwork, and unwavering principles that enabled him to endure captivity and return home with honor. He encouraged Airmen to apply these values in their lives, reinforcing the importance of staying mission-focused and resilient in facing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)