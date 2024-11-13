Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Darryl Scarver, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander’s action group director, poses with retired Col. Leon Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war, after a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis reflected on his harrowing experience at the infamous Hanoi Hilton, emphasizing the resilience, teamwork, and unwavering principles that enabled him to endure captivity and return home with honor. He encouraged Airmen to apply these values in their lives, reinforcing the importance of staying mission-focused and resilient in facing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8761173
    VIRIN: 241115-F-VB704-1257
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW
    Resilience
    Team Misawa
    Retired Col Leon Ellis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download