Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Col. Lee Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war (POW), shares his experiences and insights with Airmen during a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis recounted his and his fellow POWs’ challenges, highlighting their strategies to endure and overcome adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8761168
    VIRIN: 241115-F-VB704-1044
    Resolution: 5345x3556
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base
    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW
    Resilience
    Team Misawa
    Retired Col Leon Ellis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download