Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force retired Col. Lee Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war (POW), shares his experiences and insights with Airmen during a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis recounted his and his fellow POWs’ challenges, highlighting their strategies to endure and overcome adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)