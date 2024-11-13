Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, left, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, coins retired Col. Lee Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war, after a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis reflected on his harrowing experience at the infamous Hanoi Hilton, emphasizing the resilience, teamwork, and unwavering principles that enabled him to endure captivity and return home with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)