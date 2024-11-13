Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Col. Lee Ellis, center right, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war, poses with the 35th Fighter Wing leadership after a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis reflected on his harrowing experience at the infamous Hanoi Hilton, emphasizing the resilience, teamwork, and unwavering principles that enabled him to endure captivity and return home with honor. He encouraged Airmen to apply these values in their lives, reinforcing the importance of staying mission-focused and resilient in the face of adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)