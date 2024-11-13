Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Col. Lee Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war (POW), shares his experiences and insights with Airmen during a presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Ellis recounted the challenges he and his fellow POWs faced, highlighting the strategies they used to endure and overcome adversity. Following the presentation, base personnel had the opportunity to engage with Ellis, gaining deeper insights into his perspectives on resilience and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)