Former Vietnam Pilot and POW shares his story at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force retired Chief Master Sgt. David Barton, left, Retirees Activities Office director, gives a coin to retired Col. Lee Ellis, former Vietnam War pilot and prisoner of war, as a gesture of gratitude following his presentation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The presentation highlighted shared experiences, resilience, and the values that strengthen the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)