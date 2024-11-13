Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Zack Starkweather assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, manages the tournament bracket board for the pickleball tournament during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)