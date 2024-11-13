U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Brandt assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), serves the pickleball during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8760896
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-BY519-1083
|Resolution:
|5797x3865
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Pickleball [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.