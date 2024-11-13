Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Brandt assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), serves the pickleball during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)