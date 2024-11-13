Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Pickleball [Image 9 of 12]

    Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Nicole Polhamus assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, returns a high volley in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8760898
    VIRIN: 241118-A-BY519-1092
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

