Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

U.S. Army Capt. Nicole Polhamus assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, continues a rally in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)