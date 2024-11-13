U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Brandt assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), continues a rally in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Marne Week is an annual week-long event hosted by the division to highlight the division's anniversary and storied legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8760900
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-BY519-1104
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Pickleball [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.