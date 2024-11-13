Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Pickleball [Image 10 of 12]

    Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Octave Houdegbe assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, returns a volley at the net in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. During Marne Week, Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division participated in over 30 challenging competitive events to build teams and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 21:53
    VIRIN: 241118-A-BY519-1100
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

