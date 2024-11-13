Marne Week 2024 Pickleball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Octave Houdegbe assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, returns a serve in a pickleball game during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. During Marne Week, Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division participated in over 30 challenging competitive events to build teams and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)