482nd CM CO deploys to the Middel East

The 482nd Chemical Company from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard stands in a formation before departure at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the Middle East where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)