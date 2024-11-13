Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 482nd CM CO deploy to the Middle East [Image 8 of 8]

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 482nd Chemical Company from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard depart for their mission at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the Middle East where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)

