482nd CM CO deploys to the Middle East

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez salutes Soldiers from the 482nd Chemical Company as they depart on their mission at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the Middle East where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)