The 482 CM CO deployment to the middle east

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez wishes Soldiers from the 482nd Chemical Company a good trip and successful mission at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the middle east where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)