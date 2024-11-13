482nd CM CO deploys to the Middle East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez and leaders from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard salute as the plane with Soldiers from the 482nd Chemical Company prepares to take off, at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the Middle East where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)