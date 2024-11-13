482nd CM CO deploys to the Middle East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the Puerto Rico National Guard and the 482nd Chemical Company stand at attention in formation before their departure at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 17, 2024. The 482nd CM CO embarked on a mission to the Middle East where they will give their support and complete their mission efficiently and professionally. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)