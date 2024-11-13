More than 140 Soldiers from Puerto Rico National Guard’s 482nd Chemical Company Deploy to the Middle East

The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) announced the deployment of more than 140 Soldiers from the 482nd Chemical Company to the Middle East, where they will undertake a critical federal support mission. The farewell event, held on Sunday, included presence of the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, who commended the Soldiers’ dedication and professionalism.



“Our Soldiers are ready to face the challenges ahead with courage and commitment. I am confident that they will represent Puerto Rico with honor and successfully complete their mission,” said Méndez during the ceremony.



This mission is part of the PRNG’s continued contribution to global efforts aimed at promoting international stability and security. The Soldiers of the 482nd Chemical Company will play a vital role in supporting joint operations alongside allied forces.



The Puerto Rico National Guard remains committed to staying in close communication with the deploying Soldiers and their families throughout the mission, ensuring their well-being during this important endeavor.

