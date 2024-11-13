U.S. Soldiers pose in front of an Avenger Air Defense System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery pose in front of an Avenger after setting up the Sentinel radar during Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and the United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.