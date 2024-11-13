U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery pose in front of an Avenger after setting up the Sentinel radar during Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and the United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 08:01
|Photo ID:
|8757034
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-RE759-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.85 MB
|Location:
|RO
This work, U.S. Soldiers pose in front of an Avenger Air Defense System [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Kyle Kimble