Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicles travel uphill to set up Sentinel [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vehicles travel uphill to set up Sentinel

    ROMANIA

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army vehicles move uphill along with the Sentinel to set up for Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. This exercise is designed to exercise the protective measures needed to deter aggression and assure NATO airspace, and, if necessary, defend our Allies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 08:11
    Photo ID: 8757027
    VIRIN: 241115-A-RE759-1001
    Resolution: 4107x2738
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicles travel uphill to set up Sentinel [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vehicles travel uphill to set up Sentinel
    U.S. Soldier fuels Avenger Air Defense System
    LMTV travels uphill during Operation Southern Shield
    Avengers travel uphill during Operation Southern Shield
    U.S. Soldiers set up Avenger Air Defense System
    U.S. Soldiers stand in front of a Sentinel radar
    U.S. Soldier operates an Avenger Air Defense System
    U.S. Soldiers pose in front of an Avenger Air Defense System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    ADA
    Air Defense
    Avenger
    Sentinel
    Southern Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download