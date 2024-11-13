U.S. Soldiers stand in front of a Sentinel radar

U.S Soldiers, Spc. Joseph Spehar, Spc. Andrew Lawson, and Spc. Garrett Brown stand in front of a Sentinel after set up, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8757032
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-RE759-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.05 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
