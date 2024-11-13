Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers stand in front of a Sentinel radar [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Soldiers stand in front of a Sentinel radar

    ROMANIA

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Soldiers, Spc. Joseph Spehar, Spc. Andrew Lawson, and Spc. Garrett Brown stand in front of a Sentinel after set up, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 08:02
    Photo ID: 8757032
    VIRIN: 241115-A-RE759-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.05 MB
    Location: RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers stand in front of a Sentinel radar [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    ADA
    Air Defense
    Avenger
    Sentinel
    Southern Shield

