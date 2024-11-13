U.S. Soldier fuels Avenger Air Defense System

U.S. Soldier Spc. Brodie fuels a humvee in preparation for Operation Southern Shield Nov. 14, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield is being conducted in coordination with and at the invitation of the Romanian government to deter aggression and protect NATO airspace.
|11.14.2024
|11.16.2024 08:05
|8757028
|241114-A-RE759-1001
|6720x4480
|14.29 MB
|RO
|2
|0
