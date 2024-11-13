U.S. Soldiers set up Avenger Air Defense System

U.S. Soldiers set up an Avenger atop a hill during Operation Southern Shield Nov. 15, 2024. Avengers are Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) vehicles armed with Stinger missiles.
