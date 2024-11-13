U.S. Soldier operates an Avenger Air Defense System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldier Spc. Alexis Ortega performs checks on the control panel that remotely operates the stinger missile system atop the Avenger during Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. This exercise demonstrates that NATO joint forces, which include U.S., are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend.