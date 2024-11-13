U.S. Soldier Spc. Alexis Ortega performs checks on the control panel that remotely operates the stinger missile system atop the Avenger during Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. This exercise demonstrates that NATO joint forces, which include U.S., are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8757033
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-RE759-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.01 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldier operates an Avenger Air Defense System [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.