LMTV travels uphill during Operation Southern Shield

A Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) carrying a Sentinel radar, used for detecting missile threats, moves uphill to set up for Operation Southern Shield, Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. This exercise demonstrates that NATO joint forces, which include the U.S., are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend NATO airspace.