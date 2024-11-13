Avengers travel uphill during Operation Southern Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Avengers move uphill as support for the Sentinel placed atop the hill Nov. 15, 2024, Romania. Avengers are Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) vehicles armed with Stinger missiles. Exercise Southern Shield is conducted with SHORAD, which is a prudent and purely defensive measure that underpins NATO's collective defense and reinforces the U.S. commitment to protect our Allies, particularly Romania on NATO's Eastern Flank.