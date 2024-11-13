20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Statenburg, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron munitions production specialist and Senior Airmen Kim Andrei Cunanan, 20th EBS armament technician, build a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)