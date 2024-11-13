20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Sporl, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons team chief and Senior Airman Roberts, 20th EBS weapons technician, hold the tail kit of a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)