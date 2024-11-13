20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brittany Davis, a 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron armament floor supervisor, spray paints a stencil onto a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)