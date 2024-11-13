Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions [Image 2 of 6]

    20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assemble GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

