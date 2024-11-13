20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assemble GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast in our shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside our Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)