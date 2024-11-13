20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assemble GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The operational readiness of U.S. Forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)