20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Build Munitions

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Sutter, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron munitions and line delivery technician, assembles a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)