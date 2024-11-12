JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Hampton Roads jump over high beams during an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. Judges scored the six JROTC teams based on their ability to get the most cadets to complete the obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)