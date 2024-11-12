U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Hampton Roads jump over high beams during an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. Judges scored the six JROTC teams based on their ability to get the most cadets to complete the obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8750902
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-ES095-1054
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.