JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Hampton Roads compete in an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. More than 109 AFJROTC cadets competed in different categories such as co-ed and open division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)