    JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet from Hampton Roads walks down the balance beam during an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. During the competition, soldiers from the 733d Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Army ROTC cadets from the College of William and Mary volunteered to evaluate the JROTC cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8750892
    VIRIN: 241102-F-ES095-1053
    Resolution: 3639x4024
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Obstacle Course
    Competition

