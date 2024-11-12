JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp cadet from Hampton Roads swings across the monkey bars during an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. More than 109 AFJROTC cadets competed in different categories such as co-ed and open division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8750893
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-ES095-1056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
