JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Hampton Roads compete in an obstacle course competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. During the competition, soldiers from the 733d Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Army ROTC cadets from the College of William and Mary volunteered to evaluate the JROTC cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)