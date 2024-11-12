Evaluators spoke to cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in Hampton Roads after a competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. The event ended with the judges telling the cadets how well they performed and how important they can be to the future mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8750894
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-ES095-1058
|Resolution:
|5709x3581
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.