JROTC Cadets Participate in Obstacle Course Competition

Evaluators spoke to cadets from U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in Hampton Roads after a competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2024. The event ended with the judges telling the cadets how well they performed and how important they can be to the future mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)