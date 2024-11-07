Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andrew Murdock, Sgt. 1st Class Corrie Bigelow, Staff Sgt. Tom Riggleman, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Rosado, present the colors during the national anthem at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:41
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-EY983-1102
    This work, PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

