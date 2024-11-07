From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt, Kelly Longmire, Senior Airman Cooper Johnson, and SrA Debra Loh, perform The Star-Spangled Banner at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The musicians are assigned to the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8748671
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-EY983-1062
|Resolution:
|4114x2314
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.