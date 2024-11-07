Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024 [Image 10 of 11]

    PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yuna Langehennig, Master Sgt, Kelly Longmire, Senior Airman Cooper Johnson, SrA Debra Loh, and Staff Sgt Hilary Zirkle, stand in formation before performing The Star-Spangled Banner at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The musicians are assigned to the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:41
    Photo ID: 8748676
    VIRIN: 241023-Z-EY983-1101
    Resolution: 5841x4673
    Size: 17.62 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army

