PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yuna Langehennig, Master Sgt, Kelly Longmire, Senior Airman Cooper Johnson, SrA Debra Loh, and Staff Sgt Hilary Zirkle, stand in formation before performing The Star-Spangled Banner at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The musicians are assigned to the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)