PPG Paints Arena National Anthem, Nov. 11, 2024

From left, U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andrew Murdock, Sgt. 1st Class Corrie Bigelow, Staff Sgt. Tom Riggleman, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Rosado, present the colors during the national anthem at PPG Paints Arena before a National Hockey League game, Nov. 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)